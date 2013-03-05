FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ghana targets 9 pct deficit in 2013 budget - fin min
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2013 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

Ghana targets 9 pct deficit in 2013 budget - fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, March 5 (Reuters) - Ghana’s 2013 budget targets a fiscal deficit of 9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), down from just over 12 percent in 2012, Finance Minister Seth Terkper told parliament on Tuesday.

“The main macro economic targets for 2013 are outlined below: real non-oil GDP growth of 6.5 pct; real overall GDP growth, including oil, of 8.5 percent; average inflation of 8.9 percent; end-period inflation of 9 pct; overall budget deficit equivalent to 9 pct of GDP and gross international reserves of not less than 3 months import cover,” Terkper said.

Reuters had earlier reported the 9 percent deficit figure, citing a source with knowledge of the document.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.