Ghana president names deputy cenbank governor to top job
April 2, 2013 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

Ghana president names deputy cenbank governor to top job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, April 2 (Reuters) - Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Henry Kofi Wampah as governor of the central bank, elevating him from the deputy position he held for four years, a source close to the presidency said on Tuesday.

Wampah, 58, replaces Kwesi Amissah-Arthur who is now Ghana’s Vice-President.

“The President has confirmed him (Wampah) as the governor - he was informed last week,” the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity because the government has yet to make an official announcement.

Wampah, who holds a Masters’ degree and a PhD in Economics with specializations in econometrics and public finance from McGill University in Canada, was appointed by former President John Atta Mills as first deputy governor of the central bank in April, 2009.

He previously served as head of the central bank’s research department for five years and also worked with the International Monetary Fund and the West African Monetary Institute. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Susan Fenton)

