Bank of Ghana new gov says top priorities are inflation, rates

ACCRA, April 26 (Reuters) - New Bank of Ghana’s Governor Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku said in his first domestic speech on Tuesday that bringing down inflation and reducing interest rates were his main priorities but that achieving those goals would take some time.

The Bank also remains committed to enabling commercial banks to scale up lending to small and medium sized businesses and other sectors in order to boost gross domestic product growth, Issahaku said. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Joe Bavier)