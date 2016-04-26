FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ghana's new central bank head says top priorities are cutting inflation, rates
April 26, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Ghana's new central bank head says top priorities are cutting inflation, rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, context)

ACCRA, April 26 (Reuters) - New Bank of Ghana Governor Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku said in his first domestic speech on Tuesday that bringing down inflation and reducing interest rates were his main priorities, but achieving those goals would take time.

The Bank also remains committed to enabling commercial banks to scale up lending to small and medium-sized businesses and other sectors in order to boost economic growth, said Issahaku, who was named governor on April 4.

“My primary focus as a Governor ... is to make sure that we bring down inflation and interest rates but that takes some time,” he said.

Consumer inflation in the West African country rose to 19.2 percent in February. At the same time, gross domestic product growth has fallen from around 14 percent in 2011 to 4.1 percent last year, in part because of a global slump in commodity prices.

Ghana is following an International Monetary Fund programme to stabilize its macro economy. The gold, cocoa and oil producer was for years one of the strongest economic performers in sub-Saharan Africa. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Joe Bavier and Mark Trevelyan)

