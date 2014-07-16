FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana will not draw second half of $3 bln China loan-govt
#Market News
July 16, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Ghana will not draw second half of $3 bln China loan-govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, July 16 (Reuters) - Ghana will not draw the remaining $1.5 billion tranche from a $3 billion loan agreed with China in 2011, Ghana’s finance minister said on Wednesday.

Seth Terkper said the remainder of the loan had been cancelled due to “challenges that we have had in coming to an understanding with CDB (China Development Bank)”.

The loan was due to finance infrastructure projects, including development of the oil and gas sector. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Emma Farge)

