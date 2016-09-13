Ghana aims to boost cocoa output to over 1 mln tns/year - president

ACCRA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ghana will introduce public-private partnerships in the cocoa sector in a bid to increase production to over 1 million tonnes a year from its current level of around 750,000 tonnes per year, President John Mahama said on Tuesday.

Mahama was delivering a speech to introduce highlights of the ruling party's manifesto ahead of an election in December, at which he will stand for a second-four year term. Ghana is the world's second largest cocoa producer behind Ivory Coast. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, editing by G Crosse)