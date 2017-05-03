ACCRA May 3 Ghana's Cocobod is considering
proposals to discount its premium main crop beans to local
grinders as part of the new government's plans to increase local
processing to 50 percent of annual output, the regulator's board
chairman said on Wednesday.
Locally processed beans in the world's second largest cocoa
producer have dropped to below 30 percent in the last two years
from around 38 percent previously due to lack of cheaper beans,
Hackman Owusu-Agyemang told reporters after a tour of the
plants.
Ghana's yearly cocoa output average 800,000 tonnes in the
last five years, harvested from a two-cycle season comprising
the premium October-June main crop which is exported and a
July-September minor crop, discounted at 20 percent to local
processing firms.
Owusu-Agyemang said while installed capacity for local
processing plants had increased to more than 300,000 tonnes, the
light crop harvest had become inadequate to feed them, forcing
some of companies to import from neighbouring Ivory Coast.
Apart from multinational firms such as Cargill
and Barry Callebaut which sometimes bought premium
beans to complement light crop supplies from Cocobod, many of
the plants are operating at just around half of their
throughput.
"The request that has been made of us is to see our way
clear to give them a little discount of the main crop and we
said we'd take a look at it," he said, adding that the proposals
from the grinders included up to 5 percent discount.
"We cannot say no to their request," he said, adding that
the government would consider it within the context of the
overall cocoa trade and its commitments to modernise the sector
to create jobs and enhance farmers' welfare.
The government of Nana Akufo-Addo, inaugurated in January,
said it would introduce hand pollination of cocoa seedlings and
irrigation of farms as part of plans to boost production to 1
million tonnes by 2020.
Owusu-Agyemang said although world cocoa prices continued to
fall, resulting in losses of around $1 billion over the past
year, the government would not reduce the price at which it buys
the beans from farmers.
Ghana is on track to exceed its revised 800,000-tonne target
for cocoa this season due to good rains this year, the chief
executive of regulator Cocobod said.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by Diane Craft)