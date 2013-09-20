FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana signs $1.2 bln cocoa loan for 2013/14 crop purchases
September 20, 2013 / 7:11 PM / in 4 years

Ghana signs $1.2 bln cocoa loan for 2013/14 crop purchases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ghana’s cocoa industry regulator Cocobod has signed a $1.2 billion syndicated loan from international banks for 2013/14 cocoa crop purchases as against $1.5 billion for 2012/13, it said on Friday.

The credit facility between Cocobod and a consortium of international and local banks, led by French lender Societe General, will enable Cocobod to raise funds to purchase 830,000 tonnes of cocoa from farmers for the season. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

