Shopping centre collapses in Ghana capital
November 7, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Shopping centre collapses in Ghana capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A multi-storey shopping centre in Ghana’s capital Accra collapsed on Wednesday, trapping dozens of people, emergency officials and witnesses said.

Rescue workers were pulling people from the rubble. A Reuters witness saw two injured and one dead.

The building housing the Melcom department store collapsed in the suburb of Achimota less than an hour after it opened with dozens inside.

A spokesman for President John Dramani Mahama said he was cutting short a campaigning tour in the north of the country for December elections to focus on the rescue efforts. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

