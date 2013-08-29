Ghana's Supreme Court rejects opposition challenge to 2012 vote

ACCRA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Ghana’s Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an opposition challenge to President John Mahama’s victory in December’s presidential election, ending months of political wrangling in the oil- and cocoa-exporting African nation.

“The overall effect is that the first respondent (Mahama) was validly elected and the petition is therefore dismissed,” Justice William Atuguba, president of the nine-member panel, told a hearing. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Bate Felix)