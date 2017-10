ACCRA, July 10 (Reuters) - Ghana’s consumer price inflation rose to a new three-year high at 11.4 percent year-on-year from 11.1 percent the previous month, the West African country’s statistics office said on Wednesday.

The figure was calculated on a rebased index with fresh items for a second month. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)