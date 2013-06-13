Bank of Ghana says Eurobond, cocoa loan to help cedi after record low

ACCRA, June 13 (Reuters) - Ghana’s central bank expects the dollar crunch that has pushed the cedi currency to a record low to ease from July on hard currency inflows from a Eurobond and a loan for the cocoa industry, its governor said on Thursday.

The cedi has fallen more than 5 percent this year and hit a new low of 2.0040/65 per dollar on Thursday in the interbank market, hurt by a lack of U.S. currency to meet growing demand from importers.

Central bank governor Henry Kofi Wampah said the dollar crunch, which has also paralysed interbank trading, was due to a surge in multinationals repatriating money to pay dividends, as well as to a seasonal rise in imports that will soon die down.

He told a meeting of bankers that government plans to issue a Eurobond of up to $1 billion in July would bolster inflows, though most of the proceeds will be used to refinance debt.

“We don’t see the current pressures lasting beyond July,” he said.

In addition, Ghana’s cocoa industry regulator Cocobod is seeking to raise a $1.2 billion loan in September through an annual syndication with international banks to fund next season’s cocoa crop purchases from local farmers. It then sells the cocoa on the international market.

Cocobod raised $1.5 billion last year in a similar deal which was heavily oversubscribed. Ghana is the world’s second-largest cocoa grower after Ivory Coast.

Wampah said that the loan would “significantly help” support the cedi in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Bate Felix)