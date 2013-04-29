Ghana's cedi falls to all-time low vs dollar -traders

ACCRA, April 29 (Reuters) - Ghana’s cedi currency weakened to an-all time low against the dollar on Monday as demand for the greenback by local firms heavily outstripped supply, traders said.

The local unit, which closed last Friday’s trading session at 1.9700 versus the dollar, had fallen to 1.9750 by 1430 GMT.

Last week Ghana’s central bank said the decline was seasonal due to firms buying dollars to pay shareholders and that it would intervene when it deemed necessary. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by David Lewis)