Ghana's cedi should be much more stable in 2015, helped by interventions -central bank
January 28, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

Ghana's cedi should be much more stable in 2015, helped by interventions -central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Ghana’s cedi will be much more stable this year, after slumping 31 percent against the dollar in 2014, as it will be supported by robust interventions, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday.

Yao Abalo, head of treasury at Bank of Ghana, told Reuters that the central bank viewed the current pressure on the cedi as seasonal and temporary, and had begun boosting liquidity support to calm market nerves.

“We have started increasing our support for the market and we will continue to do so vigorously this year, in addition to other plans to ease foreign exchange uncertainties,” he said. He did not give details of what those plans were.

Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Susan Fenton

