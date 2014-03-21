FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana cancels planned 5-yr domestic bond auction slated for March
March 21, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

Ghana cancels planned 5-yr domestic bond auction slated for March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, March 21 (Reuters) - Ghana has cancelled plans to issue a 5-year domestic bond worth 300 million cedis ($114 million) this month, the central bank said on Friday, in a move analysts said was to avoid a further spike in already high yields.

Central bank treasury head Yaw Abalo told Reuters the planned auction, open to offshore investors, had been called off but he did not provide a reason.

The central bank in January announced plans to issue a series of short- and medium-term papers as part of the government’s debt restructuring. They included a 5-year bond slated for this month and another 7-year bond auction in May. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Bate Felix)

