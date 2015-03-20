FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana has strong medium term prospects -fin min
March 20, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 2 years ago

Ghana has strong medium term prospects -fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, March 20 (Reuters) - Ghana has taken steps needed to address revenue shortfalls and consolidate debt, both critical measures in addressing the West African country’s fiscal challenges, Finance Minister Seth Terkper said on Friday.

In reaction to Moody’s Ghana downgrade on Thursday, Terkper said the economy has strong medium term prospects and the government will ensure these are not derailed by fiscal shocks such as the recent low oil prices. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by James Macharia)

