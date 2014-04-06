FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana testing blood samples of suspected Ebola case -official
April 6, 2014 / 10:27 PM / 3 years ago

Ghana testing blood samples of suspected Ebola case -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, April 6 (Reuters) - Health authorities in Ghana are testing blood samples from a 12-year-old girl who died of a viral fever with bleeding in the country’s first suspected case of Ebola, officials said on Sunday.

Blood samples from the girl were taken from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, Ghana’s second-largest city, to a medical research centre in the capital Accra, Dennis Laryea, head of public health at the teaching hospital, told Reuters.

More than 90 people have died of Ebola in Guinea and Liberia and there is a reported case in Mali. Medical charity Medicins Sans Frontieres has warned of an unprecedented epidemic in an impoverished region with poor health services. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Eric Walsh)

