FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ghana central bank is funding country's budget deficit - bank governor Wampah
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 11, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

Ghana central bank is funding country's budget deficit - bank governor Wampah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, June 11 (Reuters) - Ghana’s central bank is funding the country’s budget deficit, but the amount does not exceed the limit of 10 percent of revenue collected and any excess will be redressed by the end of 2014, governor Henry Kofi Wampah told Reuters.

The bank’s import cover rose sharply to $5.1 billion, or 2.8 months of imports, as of June 6, Wampah said, though he declined to give a comparative figure. Ghana’s fiscal problems include rising inflation, a stubborn deficit and a falling currency. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.