Ghana to sharply reduce wage bill over three years -govt minister
June 17, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Ghana to sharply reduce wage bill over three years -govt minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, June 17 (Reuters) - Ghana plans to reduce its public sector wage bill to 35 percent of government revenue in three years as part of a plan to restore macro economic stability, one of its deputy finance minister’s says.

“We are vigorously pursuing an action plan to make the wage bill sustainable,” Casie Ato Forson told Reuters.

The public sector wage bill is the single biggest contributor to an imbalance between government spending and revenue in Ghana, a country that produces cocoa, gold and oil but is struggling with rising inflation, a falling currency and a stubborn budget deficit.

The government says a 2012 public sector salary package accounted for nearly 70 percent of its revenues. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

