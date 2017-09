ACCRA, July 21 (Reuters) - Ghana has revised its 2015 budget deficit target to 7.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 6.5 percent previously and cut its economic growth estimate to 3.5 percent to 3.9 percent, Finance Minister Seth Terkper told parliament on Tuesday.

Terkper, presenting a revised 2015 budget, said Ghana’s end-year consumer inflation estimate was increased to 13.7 percent from 11.5 percent.