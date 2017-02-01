FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 7 months ago

Ghana government says inherits budget deficit "closer to double digits"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ghana's new government has inherited a budget deficit "closer to double digits" as a percentage of GDP and debts from state owned enterprises and government ministries of 7 billion cedis ($1.6 billion), Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta told Reuters on Wednesday.

The government of President Nana Akufo-Addo won an election in December and is in the process of assessing state finances. The 2016 target for budget deficit reduction agreed with the International Monetary Fund was 5.0 percent. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Aaron Ross and Toby Chopra)

