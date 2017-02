ACCRA Feb 3 Ghana will miss 2016 targets on growth, fiscal deficit reduction and its primary balance but is committed to restoring fiscal discipline and eliminating overexpenditure, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Friday.

The new government is also committed to a three-year $918 million International Monetary Fund programme aimed at restoring fiscal balance and promoting growth, Ofori-Atta told reporters. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Louise Ireland)