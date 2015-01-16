FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana to review budget estimates due to lower oil prices -finmin
January 16, 2015 / 11:20 AM / 3 years ago

Ghana to review budget estimates due to lower oil prices -finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ghana’s government is reviewing its 2015 budget estimates given a fall in the global crude oil price, which could have a negative impact on the current account balance and foreign exchange reserves, Finance Minister Seth Terkper said on Friday.

The West African state, which produces gold, cocoa and oil, is in talks with the International Monetary Fund on an assistance package designed to stabilise its economy amid high inflation and a wide budget deficit, so is sensitive to any changes in its fiscal outlook. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
