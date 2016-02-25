FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana must add power capacity rapidly to meet demand growth -Mahama
February 25, 2016 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ghana has added power generation capacity more quickly in the past year than at any time in its history but must act quickly to match demand growth and ensure sustainable power supply, President John Mahama told parliament on Thursday.

The government last month ended years of power rationing cuts that angered voters and hurt business, but its responsibility for the blackouts will likely be a major issue at what is expected to be a tight election in November. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Emma Farge)

