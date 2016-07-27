FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana producer inflation falls to 7.6 percent in June
July 27, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

Ghana producer inflation falls to 7.6 percent in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Ghana's producer price inflation (PPI) fell to 7.6 percent year-on-year in June from a revised 11 percent the month before, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

PPI is a major component of consumer inflation, which has consistently remained above government target. The West African commodity exporter is implementing a three-year aid deal with the International Monetary Fund to restore fiscal balance. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; writing by Edward McAllister Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

