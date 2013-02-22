FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Ghana targets annual growth of at least 8 pct in next four years
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 22, 2013 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Ghana targets annual growth of at least 8 pct in next four years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects year of record GDP growth in paragraph 2)

ACCRA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ghana will target minimum GDP growth of 8 percent over each of the next four years, President John Dramani Mahama said on Thursday in his first state of the nation address since his election in December.

The cocoa, gold and oil exporting West African country has recorded two and half decades of uninterrupted economic expansion, culminating in estimated growth of 14.4 percent in 2011. It is now one of the world’s fastest growing economies.

“My vision in this first term ... is to work to sustain economic growth rates at a minimum of 8 percent in line with our goal of moving our country from a lower-middle income status to the full middle income bracket,” he said.

While analysts predict the expansion of its new oil and gas production will likely guarantee healthy growth over the next several years, Ghana has struggled to bolster its weak cedi currency, combat inflation and control budget deficits.

Last year’s deficit ballooned to 12.1 percent, nearly double a government target, leading the rating agency Fitch to downgrade the country’s economic outlook from stable to negative.

The government cut fuel subsidies, which last year totalled about one billion cedis ($526 million), on Sunday, as one of its measures to curb spending. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Joe Bavier; editing by Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.