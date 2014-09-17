FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana central bank holds main policy rate steady at 19.0 pct
September 17, 2014

Ghana central bank holds main policy rate steady at 19.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Ghana’s central bank on Wednesday held its main policy rate unchanged at 19.0 percent, following a 100 bps rise in July that was designed to halt a slide in the country’s cedi currency.

Central Bank Governor Henry Kofi Wampah said there were concerns over inflation but the decision followed a boost in foreign exchange liquidity, in part due to the launch of a $1 billion Eurobond and a $1.7 billion loan for cocoa purchases. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Bate Felix)

