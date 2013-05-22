FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ghana central bank says inflation risks outweigh growth threat
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

Ghana central bank says inflation risks outweigh growth threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, May 22 (Reuters) - Major upside risks to Ghana’s inflation rate, including exchange rate expectations and fiscal pressures, outweigh the threat to economic growth from weaker commodities prices and business confidence, the central bank chief said.

“On the balance, the (monetary policy) committee held the view that the risks to inflation outlook were elevated and outweighed the risks to growth and therefore decided to increase the policy rate from 15 to 16 percent,” he told a news conference, explaining Wednesday’s rate decision.

“There are major upside risks to inflation outlook: they are heightened inflation risks and exchange rate expectations, lingering fiscal pressures, challenges in the energy sector, the effect of weakened commodity prices in the external sector and the likelihood of full cost recovery in the energy sector,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.