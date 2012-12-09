Ghana's Mahama wins election - electoral body's Facebook page

ACCRA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ghana incumbent President John Dramani Mahama was elected to a new term with 50.7 percent of votes cast, according to results posted on the Electoral Commission’s Facebook page on Sunday.

It was not immediately possible to verify the results with an Electoral Commission official.

Mahama, who became president in July after the death of ex-leader John Atta Mills, was facing top rival Nana Akufo-Addo - who took 47.4 percent of the vote, according to the Electoral Commission's Facebook page. www.facebook.com/ECGOVGH (Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Myra MacDonald)