ACCRA, July 21 (Reuters) - Ghana is seeking to issue a Eurobond of up to $1.5 billion by September for debt financing and budget support, according to a parliamentary document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The amount is higher than the $1.0 billion announced earlier by the West African country which is currently under a three-year aid programme with the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Dominic Evans)