Ghana says to "continue to consider" Eurobond issue
October 2, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Ghana says to "continue to consider" Eurobond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Ghana will “continue to consider” a Eurobond it was expected to launch following a roadshow in the United States and London, “subject to market conditions”, the finance ministry said in a statement issued on Friday.

The Eurobond sale was intended to refinance debt in a country that is following an International Monetary Fund programme to stabilise its economy. Eurobonds issued by other commodity-exporting African countries have sold off sharply in recent weeks as metals prices have plunged. (Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Catherine Evans)

