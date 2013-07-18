Ghana to meet investors ahead of potential Eurobond

LONDON, July 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Ghana has hired Barclays and Citigroup to organize a series of investor meetings ahead of a potential Eurobond issue, one of the lead managers said.

The sovereign, rated B1/B/B+, will meet investors in London and Los Angeles on July 22, Germany and Boston on July 23, and New York on July 24.

A US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S bond offering may follow, subject to market conditions, a statement from the lead managers said.

The sovereign has also announced its intention to conduct a liability management exercise on its outstanding 8.5% USD750m note maturing in October 2017. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)