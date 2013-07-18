FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ghana to meet investors ahead of potential Eurobond
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 18, 2013 / 2:53 PM / 4 years ago

Ghana to meet investors ahead of potential Eurobond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Ghana has hired Barclays and Citigroup to organize a series of investor meetings ahead of a potential Eurobond issue, one of the lead managers said.

The sovereign, rated B1/B/B+, will meet investors in London and Los Angeles on July 22, Germany and Boston on July 23, and New York on July 24.

A US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S bond offering may follow, subject to market conditions, a statement from the lead managers said.

The sovereign has also announced its intention to conduct a liability management exercise on its outstanding 8.5% USD750m note maturing in October 2017. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.