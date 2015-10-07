FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana says launches 15-yr $1 bln Eurobond at 10.75 pct rate
#Financials
October 7, 2015

Ghana says launches 15-yr $1 bln Eurobond at 10.75 pct rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Ghana launched a $1 billion Eurobond on Wednesday at a 10.75 percent coupon rate, becoming the first country in sub-Saharan Africa outside of South Africa to issue a 15-year bond, Finance Minister Seth Terkper said in a statement.

The bond was 100 percent oversubscribed showing a “high appetite for Ghana’s credit” and a World Bank partial bond guarantee of $400 million enabled Ghana “to borrow on reasonable terms in a rather difficult market,” Terkper said. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Diane Craft)

