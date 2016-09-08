Ghana's 9.25 pct Eurobond yield sign of investor confidence -finance minister

ACCRA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A yield of 9.25 percent on Ghana's $750 million Eurobond launched on Thursday reflected investor confidence in the economy, Finance Minister Seth Terkper told Reuters.

The advent in August of a second offshore oil field also drove investor orders of more than $4 billion, he said. The Eurobond came a month after the government withdrew from a similar transaction on the grounds the yield was too high. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Peter Cooney)