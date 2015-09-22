Ghana mandates banks for a new US dollar denominated bond

LONDON, Sept 22 (IFR) - The Republic of Ghana has appointed banks to organise roadshows ahead of a potential US dollar-denominated bond offer, according to leads.

The B3/B-/B rated sovereign has appointed Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered to organise a series of investor meetings in Europe and the US running from September 23 to September 30.

Representatives from Ghana will be in London on September 23-24, take conference calls on September 25, be in the US West Coast on September 28, Boston on September 29 and New York on September 30.

A 144A/Reg S US dollar bond transaction is expected to follow some time in 2015, subject to markets.

The International Development Association, a member of the World Bank Group, has approved the use of an IDA guarantee of up to US$400m to support Ghana’s external debt financing. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy)