FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ghana mandates banks for a new US dollar denominated bond
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

Ghana mandates banks for a new US dollar denominated bond

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 22 (IFR) - The Republic of Ghana has appointed banks to organise roadshows ahead of a potential US dollar-denominated bond offer, according to leads.

The B3/B-/B rated sovereign has appointed Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered to organise a series of investor meetings in Europe and the US running from September 23 to September 30.

Representatives from Ghana will be in London on September 23-24, take conference calls on September 25, be in the US West Coast on September 28, Boston on September 29 and New York on September 30.

A 144A/Reg S US dollar bond transaction is expected to follow some time in 2015, subject to markets.

The International Development Association, a member of the World Bank Group, has approved the use of an IDA guarantee of up to US$400m to support Ghana’s external debt financing. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.