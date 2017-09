ACCRA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Ghana will seek to issue a fresh Eurobond of up to $500 million by year end if market conditions are right, Finance Minister Seth Terkper told a news conference on Friday.

The government launched a $1 billion Eurobond at a 10.75 percent coupon rate on Oct. 7, after having initially targeted a $1.5 billion bond at 9.5 percent. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Emma Farge)