FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African dairy firm Fan Milk says 2013 profit fell 21.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 31, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 4 years ago

African dairy firm Fan Milk says 2013 profit fell 21.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Profit at African dairy firm Fan Milk Ltd fell 21.4 percent in 2013 from the previous year to 21.375 mln cedis ($9 million) on higher utility rates and lower consumer confidence, the company said on Friday.

Revenue fell to 138.799 million cedis from 147.212 million cedis, while earnings per share declined 0.18 cedis against 0.23 cedis for the full year in 2012, the company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange.

Dubai private equity group Abraaj said last June it would acquire Fan Milk International, which is based in Ghana, tapping into fast rising consumer spending in six west African countries.

$1 = 2.3700 Ghana cedis Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Emma Farge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.