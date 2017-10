ACCRA, April 23 (Reuters) - Ghana dairy-maker Fan Milk said on Monday that first quarter net profit rose nearly 26 percent to 6.532 million cedis ($3.6 million) compared with 5.186 million cedis in 2011.

* Revenue for the first three months of 2012 was up nearly 40 percent to 35.661 million cedis from 25.525 million cedis for the same period in 2011.

$1=1.81 cedis (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Bate Felix)