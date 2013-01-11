FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana promotes deputy to top finance job- presidency
January 11, 2013

Ghana promotes deputy to top finance job- presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ghana’s newly elected president has named Seth Terkper as finance minister, according to a presidency statement on Friday, replacing Kwabena Duffuor under whom he served for four years as deputy.

President John Dramani Mahama, who was sworn into office on Jan. 7 after narrowly winning December’s presidential election, also nominated former Trade minister Hannah Tetteh as Foreign Minister, according to the statement. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)

