Ghana promotes deputy to top finance job- presidency

ACCRA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ghana’s newly elected president has named Seth Terkper as finance minister, according to a presidency statement on Friday, replacing Kwabena Duffuor under whom he served for four years as deputy.

President John Dramani Mahama, who was sworn into office on Jan. 7 after narrowly winning December’s presidential election, also nominated former Trade minister Hannah Tetteh as Foreign Minister, according to the statement. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)