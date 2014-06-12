FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana central bank says to ease forex rules it imposed in Feb
June 12, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

Ghana central bank says to ease forex rules it imposed in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, June 12 (Reuters) - Ghana’s central bank is to ease restrictions it imposed in February on foreign exchange transactions in a bid to halt a slide in the cedi currency, governor Henry Kofi Wampah told Reuters on Thursday.

The measures included an end to transfers between accounts denominated in foreign currency. Businesses complained they caused unintended hardships and say they have failed to halt a slide in the cedi, which has fallen 28 percent this year. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Alison Williams)

