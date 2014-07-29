FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Ghana reverses ban on direct dollar imports by local banks
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of Ghana reverses ban on direct dollar imports by local banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, July 29 (Reuters) - Ghana’s central bank has reversed its ban on commercial banks importing dollars directly in a bid to increase the supply of foreign currency and support the cedi, central bank Governor Henry Kofi Wampah said on Tuesday.

The central bank in 2012 banned direct cash imports as part of efforts to streamline the West African country’s foreign exchange system and it has since been the only source of dollars for local banks.

The cedi currency of the world’s second largest cocoa producer, which also exports gold and oil, has slumped more than 40 percent since January. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by David Lewis and Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.