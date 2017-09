ACCRA, June 26 (Reuters) - Ghana’s unadjusted GDP growth stood at 6.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2013 compared with 10.3 percent a year ago, the West African nation’s statistics office said on Wednesday.

The services sector recorded the highest growth of 12 percent, followed by agriculture at 1.1 percent. Industry recorded a negative growth of 0.8 percent, the office said.