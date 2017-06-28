ACCRA, June 28 Ghana's gross domestic product (GDP) growth stood at 6.6 percent in the first quarter of 2017, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

The figure compares with full year GDP growth for 2016 of 3.5 percent. For years, Ghana's economy grew at around 8 percent per year, but it slowed sharply in 2014 due to lower prices for its commodity exports and a fiscal crisis. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Emma Farge)