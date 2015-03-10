FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ghana state oil company close to signing $700 mln loan
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 10, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

Ghana state oil company close to signing $700 mln loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, March 10 (Reuters) - State-owned Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is close to signing a $700 million-loan from private commercial lenders led by commodity trader Trafigura as part of plans to recapitalise for expansion, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

GNPC holds a 13.64 percent stake in Ghana’s flagship offshore Jubilee oil field, which is operated by Tullow Oil. It expects to export more than seven million barrels from the project this year, similar to the 7.68 million lifted in 2014, CEO Alexander Mould told Reuters. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.