Ghana's gold output up 6 pct in first half of 2012
August 17, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

Ghana's gold output up 6 pct in first half of 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ACCRA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Ghana's gold production rose 6
percent in the first half of 2012 to 1,616,501 ounces from
1,523,037 ounces a year ago, according to data from the chamber
of mines on Friday.
    Gold revenues in Africa's second biggest producer behind
South Africa, rose during the same period by 20 percent to $2.69
billion from $2.23 billion.
    However, quarter-on-quarter production fell marginally in
the second quarter to 805,604 ounces from 810,898 ounces in the
previous quarter, the chamber of mines said in the statement
without giving further details.
    Below is a table showing minerals production and revenues.
    Production    
 Mineral        H1 2012        H1 2011        Pct Change
 Gold (oz)      1,616,501      1,523,037      +6 pct
 Diamond (ct)     123,699        185,557      -33 pct
 Bauxite (t)      295,993        173,601      +71 pct
 Manganese (t)    701,238        936,475      -25 pct
    
    Revenues    
 Mineral        H1 2012        H1 2011        Pct Change
 Gold           $2.69 bln      $2.23 bln      +20 pct
 Diamonds       $7.02 mln      $9.72 mln      -28 pct
 Bauxite        $9.47 mln      $5.20 mln      +82 pct
 Manganese      $46.98 mln     $61.48 mln     -24 pct
 TOTAL          $2.76 bln      $2.313 bln     +19 pct

 (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)

