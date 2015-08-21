FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana doctors union to suspend three-week strike
August 21, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

Ghana doctors union to suspend three-week strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Ghana’s doctors will suspend the three-week strike they called to press for better conditions of service, the Ghana Medical Association said on Friday in a statement sent to Reuters.

The decision will come as a relief to the government of President John Mahama, which is under pressure to control spending and stick to the terms of an International Monetary Fund programme aimed at reviving economic growth and ending a fiscal crisis. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

