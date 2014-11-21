FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana says IMF satisfied with its fiscal reforms
November 21, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

Ghana says IMF satisfied with its fiscal reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is satisfied with fiscal reforms Ghana has put in place, Finance Minister Seth Terkper said on Friday, at the end of a third round of talks he said he hoped would soon lead to an agreement on a financial aid programme.

“We are sustaining the energy we’ve put in the negotiations and we have already outlined proposals for the remaining details,” Terkper told Reuters by telephone. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Joe Bavier)

