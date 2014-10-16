FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana says close to deal with IMF on financial assistance programme
October 16, 2014 / 10:52 PM / 3 years ago

Ghana says close to deal with IMF on financial assistance programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ghana is close to an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a fiscal assistance programme and is optimistic that its 2015 budget can take that deal into account, Deputy Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson told Reuters on Thursday.

Forson spoke after a second round of talks with the fund in Washington. He said a third and decisive round would take place in Ghana in November.

Any deal would help the West African state restore its fiscal balance amid problems such as quickening inflation and a stubborn budget deficit. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo, writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, editing by G Crosse)

