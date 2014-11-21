FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF makes "significant progress" in Ghana talks on aid deal
November 21, 2014

IMF makes "significant progress" in Ghana talks on aid deal

ACCRA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday it made significant progress in a third round of talks with Ghana on a financial assistance programme aimed at restoring the country’s fiscal balance.

The Fund will work with Ghana on a series of concrete steps in the coming weeks, including cleaning up the public sector payroll and finalising details of medium-term reforms, and will then agree an assistance programme, the Fund said in a statement. (Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

