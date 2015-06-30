IMF says its $918 mln aid programme with Ghana is on track

ACCRA, June 30 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s $918 million aid programme with Ghana is on track and the government has met almost all performance criteria, Joel Toujas-Bernate, IMF Africa Department Division Chief, said on Tuesday after an initial review mission.

The IMF held its forecast for Ghana’s 2015 GDP growth at 3.5 pct and said the West African country was on course to exceed its 2015 deficit reduction target with 7.2 percent expected versus 7.5 percent forecast previously. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Emma Farge)